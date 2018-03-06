Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to be launched today

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is set to launch in India today at an event in New Delhi at 12:30 pm IST.

The S9 is the latest iteration in Samsung’s flagship series that comes with a 4GB RAM, an internal memory with options going up to 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. and an external memory slot that can expand up to 400 GB. The S9 comes with a 3,000 mAh battery.

Samsung will also release the S9+, a more powerful version of the S9. The S9 + has a 6GB RAM and in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants as well as an external memory slot of 400GB.

The S9+ comes with a 3,500 mAh battery for its 6.2-inch screen.

A Forbes report states that the battery is touted to be longer lasting. In comparison to Apple, which discharges 20 percent of its battery life every year, a Samsung battery is said to retain up to 95 percent of its battery after two years.

The S9 also comes with 5.8 inch screen, which is meant to have a 20 percent increase in brightness compared to the S8, with hardly any colour shift at 30 degrees.

The S9 has a dual camera with a 12 megapixel rearcamera with an autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor with OIS. The S9+ has a dual rear camera setup with dual OIS, specifically a wide-angle lens with Super Speed Dual Pixel 12-megapixel autofocus f/1.5-f/2.4 sensor and a telephoto lens with 12-megapixel autofocus f/2.4 sensor.

The S9 and the S9+ would also sport a 8 Megapixel front camera.

According to an Gadgets 360 report, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will have a Market Operating Price of Rs. 57,900 for the 64GB model.

The Galaxy S9+ will be priced at an MOP of Rs. 64,900 at the entry-level model. The 256GB variants of S9 and the S9+ will be pegged at Rs. 65,900 and Rs. 72,900 respectively.

The phones will also have features like rear finger scanning and wireless charging system.

Samsung has incorporated several advanced features like the built in live automatic translator in its camera app, which can translate over 50 languages, the company claims.

Both smartphones will operate on Android 8 Oreo and will give options to users to create their own Emojis, called Animojis with their faces while chatting.

The phones have features like dual aperture and slow motion video options that compete with iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 series.

It also have features like dual-stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound capabilities.