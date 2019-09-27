Galaxy M30s review: Device is a steal for its price; focus on mid-range phones working for Samsung

In September 2018, Samsung Electronics overhauled its mid-range price phones strategy to target millennials. This was done amid a global slowdown in the smartphone market as Samsung's mobile division recorded a sharp decline in Q2 of 2018.

That's when Samsung started introducing new technology and cutting-edge features to mid-range models first.

The South Korean giant has gone on to release four devices in this segment so far this year, including the popular Galaxy M-series, which was introduced in January. The M-series boasts of models like M10, M20, M30 and the M40 and the latest smartphone to join the millennial group is the M30s (review below).

The prices of these smartphones range between Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 as consumers, especially millennials, look for cheaper, yet feature-heavy handsets.

As per the company, this section comprises 34 percent of the population and influences nearly half of all online purchases made in India and that's the market that Samsung has tapping with its M-series devices.

Has the move led to desired results?

According to global research and advisory firm, Gartner, "Samsung smartphone sales grew after six consecutive quarterly declines. Samsung sold over 75 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2019 and grew its share by 1.1 percentage points year over year."

Samsung's worldwide market share as of Q2 CY19 is at 20.4 percent. Anshul Gupta, Senior Research Director at Gartner, in a press release in August said, "Strong demand for Samsung’s new Galaxy A series smartphones and the revamp of its entire entry-level and midrange smartphone (M-series) range helped this positive performance."

This is perhaps the reason, despite launching its flagship Note 10 and Note 10+ last month, the company is not stopping short of launching mid-range phones.

Samsung launched its Galaxy M30s on September 18, 2019. The first of the M-series phones with the 's' variant, which will be up for sale from September 29, 2019.

Here's a quick review of the Samsung Galaxy M30s:

Samsung launched the M30s with the #GoMonster. Let's find out if it ticks the right boxes to justify the "monster" tag. Usually, I begin my phone reviews talking about the display.

However, with Galaxy M30s, the one feature that stands out is its mammoth 6000mAh battery with Type C fast-charge support.

So if you're someone looking for a mid-range phone with a powerful battery, note that the Samsung Galaxy M30s is the only phone in this price segment that offers such a large battery which aims to give a two-day battery life on a single charge.

In terms of design, the Galaxy M30s looks quite similar to its predecessor the M30. It sports an immersive 6.4-inch super Amoled FHD and Infinity U Display. It comes with "Widevine L1" certification that helps stream content in HD resolution and provides a pleasant viewing experience.

The volume rocker, power buttons are on right side of the device, while the SIM and microSD card tray is placed on the left. At the bottom, the device has a Type-C USB charging, speaker grill and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It has a triple rear camera set up with 48 MP primary camera, 8MP (ultra wide), 5MP (depth camera) that aims to push the boundaries of photography.

The photos I clicked came out quite good, in bright light. In dim light conditions, the night mode helped brighten the photos with decent detailing.

It also sports other modes such as 'Live Focus' for portraits. This mode advances the Bokeh effect while the AI-powered scene optimiser ensures that the pictures are closer to reality.

For videos, it also has options like 4K recording for clearer, brighter videos, the super steady, super slow motion and hyperlapse.

It sports a 16 MP front camera, which is an extremely good selfie camera, the colours come out bright and distinctive. Even in live focus mode, the outlines do not get too blurred.

The Galaxy M30s promises to deliver good performance. The M30s is powered by the all-new Exynos 9611 processor and will be loved by multi-taskers and gamers. For heavy-gamers, Samsung has provided a game-booster technology to optimise battery, temperature and memory.

The smartphone comes with three colour options -- Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Pearl White. We got the first for review, which was just okay to look at and the back cover got smudged with fingerprints even before an hour of use.

But with the price that the Galaxy M30s comes for, it would be just nitpicking.

The Galaxy M30s comes in two variants. One with 4GB RAM+64GB storage and the another with 6GB RAM+128GB storage - priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.