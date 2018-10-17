App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 10:00 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Samsung Electronics buys network analysis firm Zhilabs in 5G push

Samsung is betting that Zhilabs, which uses artificial intelligence to analyse network data, would help its transition to newer 5G gear, as it uses automated network analytics tool for fast data crunching.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has bought Barcelona-based network data analysis firm Zhilabs, as the South Korean giant gears up to launch products for connected devices and 5G mobile services that require fast data crunching.

Samsung did not disclose the value of the deal, which marks the first announced acquisition in new technologies since companies in the Samsung group pledged in August a 25 trillion won ($22.23 billion) investment in artificial intelligence, 5G, electronic components for autos, and biopharmaceuticals.

Samsung is betting that Zhilabs, which uses artificial intelligence to analyse network data, would help its transition to newer 5G gear, as it uses automated network analytics tool for fast data crunching.

Established in 2008, Zhilabs provides analyses of network condition, performance, and data traffic for about 50 telecom companies. Fully owned by Samsung, Zhilabs will continue to operate independently under its own management.

Samsung also said on Wednesday that it "will also explore and invest in other business opportunities powered by the emerging technologies".

 
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 09:58 am

tags #Business #Samsung #Technology #World News

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.