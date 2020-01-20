App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Samsung Display says it is considering building a factory in India

The South Korean company told Reuters that it was considering building a factory in India, without elaborating further.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Samsung Display, a flat-screen supplier to Samsung Electronics Co , will invest nearly $500 million to build a new factory in India, media reports said, citing a regulatory filing.

The South Korean company told Reuters that it was considering building a factory in India, without elaborating further.

The new factory will be built in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, according to reports by tech website TechCrunch and Indian newspaper The Economic Times. Noida is also home to Samsung Electronic's phone factory.

Close

The new display plant will help Samsung Electronics secure local supplies of one of the most expensive parts of a smartphone, at a time when the tech giant is struggling to fend off competition from Chinese rivals.

related news

Samsung, the No.2 smartphone seller in India after Xiaomi , saw its market share drop to 20% in the country in the third quarter, from 25% in the preceding quarter, according to data from research firm Counterpoint. Smaller Chinese rivals Vivo and Realme boosted market share in India, one of the fastest growing smartphone markets in the world.

In 2018, Samsung Electronics formally opened a new phone factory in Noida.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Business #Companies #Samsung display

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.