May 22, 2018 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung claims to be India's number one smartphone brand

"We are by far number one in smartphones and most trusted smartphone brand. In the first quarter, we had average 40 per cent marketshare and in March, it was 41 per cent," Samsung India VP Manu Sharma said here today, when asked about a Chinese company's claim to be India's top smartphone brand.

Consumer electronics major Samsung staked claim to the number one slot for smartphones in India with a 41-per cent marketshare in March 2018.

In West Bengal, Samsung's marketshare was 46.5 per cent in March this year, he said.

Sharma said the new models -- Galaxy J6, J8, A6 and A6+ will be "game changers" for the company going ahead, and help it garner an additional five per cent marketshare.

The J series has been a major source of revenue for Samsung India, accounting for "one-third" of the total smartphone sale in the country, he said.

The company is also going ahead with its plans of doubling the Noida plant capacity at an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, announced last year, despite the smartphone segment expanding at "a rate of low double digits", he said.

"By, 2018, the Noida plant capacity will get doubled," Sharma added.

