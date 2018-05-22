App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2018 09:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Samsung bolsters smartphone portfolio in Rs 10-25K category

The four handsets, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+, are priced between Rs 13,990 and Rs 25,990 and will be available across both online and offline retail channels.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Electronics giant Samsung unveiled four new phones to bolster its position in the mid-price segment (Rs 10,000-25,000) and fend off rival Xiaomi in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market.

The four handsets, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+, are priced between Rs 13,990 and Rs 25,990 and will be available across both online and offline retail channels.

Samsung India Senior Vice President (Mobile Business) Mohandeep Singh said that among other features, the phones are equipped with the Samsung Mall app that is powered by artificial intelligence.

"Users can click a picture of a desired product and the app gets results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms," he said.

related news

Features have been developed keeping in mind the millenial users, he said adding that "the Rs 10,000-25,000 category is an important one as it accounts for a significant share of the industry's sales volumes and is growing at a strong pace".

For Samsung, the Rs 10,000-20,000 segment accounts for over 40 per cent share in terms of sales value and volume.

The South Korean company has been facing strong competition from Xiaomi in the Indian market. Reports from various research firms like IDC and Counterpoint show that Xiaomi has pipped Samsung to become the biggest smartphone vendor in the country in terms of shipments.

However, Samsung -- citing data from GfK that tracks actual sales of devices in offline retail channels -- claims to be the dominant player in the Indian smartphone market, which is among the largest markets globally.

Galaxy J6, A6 and A6+ will be available from May 22, while J8 will be available from July onwards.

tags #Business #Companies #Samsung #Technology

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.