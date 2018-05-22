Samsung bolsters smartphone portfolio in Rs 10-25K category

Electronics giant Samsung unveiled four new phones to bolster its position in the mid-price segment (Rs 10,000-25,000) and fend off rival Xiaomi in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market.

The four handsets, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+, are priced between Rs 13,990 and Rs 25,990 and will be available across both online and offline retail channels.

Samsung India Senior Vice President (Mobile Business) Mohandeep Singh said that among other features, the phones are equipped with the Samsung Mall app that is powered by artificial intelligence.

"Users can click a picture of a desired product and the app gets results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms," he said.

Features have been developed keeping in mind the millenial users, he said adding that "the Rs 10,000-25,000 category is an important one as it accounts for a significant share of the industry's sales volumes and is growing at a strong pace".

For Samsung, the Rs 10,000-20,000 segment accounts for over 40 per cent share in terms of sales value and volume.

The South Korean company has been facing strong competition from Xiaomi in the Indian market. Reports from various research firms like IDC and Counterpoint show that Xiaomi has pipped Samsung to become the biggest smartphone vendor in the country in terms of shipments.

However, Samsung -- citing data from GfK that tracks actual sales of devices in offline retail channels -- claims to be the dominant player in the Indian smartphone market, which is among the largest markets globally.

Galaxy J6, A6 and A6+ will be available from May 22, while J8 will be available from July onwards.