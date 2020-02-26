Samsung, Apple most desired brands: TRA Research

Mobile phone brands Samsung featured at the top and Apple iPhone the next in the most desired brands list in 2020. At the third slot is again Samsung, but in the consumer electronics segment, followed by Sony TV and Maruti Suzuki.

For Samsung Mobiles, this is the fourth entry having been topping the list in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

From a group level or house of brand perspective, the Tatas have 30 brands in the list followed by Godrej with 11 and Amul, Reliance, LG with nine each brands in the list complied by TRA Research.

The laptop maker Dell secures the sixth rank, followed by Samsung TV, Amul Milk, Honda Activa and Hyundai at the tenth sot. The list has 394 new brand entries, N Chandramouli, chief executive of TRA Research said here on Wednesday.

The list is based on the consumer expressions of desire on 36 intangible attributes of a brand, he said, adding the 2020 list has 1,000 brands across 326 categories and 39 super-categories.

However, the homegrown brands dominate the top 100 of the list featuring 42 brands, followed by 15 American, 12 Japanese and 11 Korean brands. Six German brands also feature of which three are luxury car brands followed by four British brands, and three Chinese mobile brands.

The ranking is based on inputs from 1,454 consumer-influencers across 14 cities and generated nearly 3 million data points and 5,000 unique brand mentions, Chandramouli said.