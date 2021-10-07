Samosa, channa, halwa & more: Go First unveils mouthwatering in-flight food menu as part of festive season

Representational Image

Low-cost carrier Go First on October 7 announced the introduction of a new in-flight food menu in view of the festive season that is set to begin.

The menu will include "Cocktail Samosa (3 pcs) with tamarind and mint chutney, Crispy Kabuli Channa Chaa, Khajur Badaam ka Halwa, Raw Coconut Water, Makkai Roti Tacos with Achari Paneer Bhurjee; Lauki Ka Murabba and Kala Jamun (Dry)", the airline said in a press release.

In line with "You Come First" approach, the festival feast will be an exceptional in-flight dining initiative, allowing passengers to participate in the annual festival while aboard their flights, it said.

Effective until March 2022, the special festive menu will be available through pre-purchase only, Go First noted.

The initiative is aimed at making the air travel of Go First customers more "memorable", said Go First's chief executive officer Kaushik Khona.

"We have introduced these new menus to provide a festive flavour to our passengers. Our signature menu of the festive season is our way of making our passengers feel at home while in the air," Khona said.

Go First had recently introduced a range of sweets and savouries as part of the in-flight menu in association with Raj Uphaar, an initiative by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD).

Made by tribal women of Raj Uphaar, Go First added rice chakri, masala wafers, almond thins and waffle chips to its in-flight menu on the domestic and international network.

Go First said it was also gearing up to offer several other schemes to enhance the flying experience for passengers during the festive season.

The festival season, which begins usually with the onset of Navratri and continues till the New Year celebrations, usually sees an uptick in air travel.

With the pace of COVID-19 vaccination accelerating, airlines are hopeful of an increased passenger footfall in this season. The past month has shown signs of recovery in the aviation sector, which suffered a blow following the onset of second pandemic wave in April-May this year.

The domestic air passenger traffic in September 2021 surged by 2-3 percent to 68-69 lakh passengers as compared to 67 lakh passengers in the previous month, said ratings agency ICRA.