Samir Seksaria appointed new CFO of TCS as V Ramakrishnan retires

Samir Seksaria, the new CFO of TCS.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has named Samir Seksaria as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Seksaria is replacing V Ramakrishnan, fondly known as Ramki, as he is set to retire on April 30, after a 40-year-long illustrious career.

Seksaria who was appointed after a Board of Directors meeting on April 12, will take charge on May 1.

Seksaria started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and M&A spin-offs, amongst others. He moved to Corporate Finance in 2004 and played a critical role in the company’s IPO. Prior to being appointed as CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions.

"I am pleased to welcome Samir in his new role. During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company’s financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring," said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS.

"I look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, business units and associates towards creating value for all our stakeholders as TCS powers ahead in its journey of transformative growth," said Seksaria.