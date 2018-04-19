Samena Capital buys up to 35% stake in Bloom Hotels for Rs 100 cr

Bloom Hotels today said it has raised Rs 100 crore in series B funding round from Samena Capital, which has bought up to 35 per cent stake in the hospitality chain.

The investment will help roll out the company's innovative affordable brands to all Indian cities, Bloom Hotels said in a statement.

"We are delighted to partner Bloom, a truly differentiated company that can bring transformational change to the industry," Samena Capital Founder and Vice-Chairman Shirish Saraf said.

Bloom has proven its unique business model by achieving operational profitability across its current portfolio in a very short period of time, he added.

"We look forward to benefiting from the Samena team's proven track record in working with consumer facing companies at the high growth stage," Bloom Hotels COO Sanjeev Sethi said.

Samena Capital is a principal investment group focusing on the Subcontinent, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.