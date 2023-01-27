SAMEER signs MoU with Siemens Healthineers to develop innovative technologies

The Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Healthineers for development of new, improved and innovative technologies for advancing healthcare and diagnostic access in the country.

Welcoming the agreement, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was present on the occasion, said it will make available low-cost Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

SAMEER is India's premier R&D Institute of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

Stating that healthcare sector in India represented a big market, the Union Minister said the government is prepared to partner with global companies who are willing to set up manufacturing bases in the country.

"We are also supportive of an R&D model based on co-development between global companies and India's vast network of academic institutions," he said.

