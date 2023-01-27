English
    SAMEER signs MoU with Siemens Healthineers to develop innovative technologies

    SAMEER is India's premier R&D Institute of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

    The Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Healthineers for development of new, improved and innovative technologies for advancing healthcare and diagnostic access in the country.

    Welcoming the agreement, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was present on the occasion, said it will make available low-cost Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

    Stating that healthcare sector in India represented a big market, the Union Minister said the government is prepared to partner with global companies who are willing to set up manufacturing bases in the country.