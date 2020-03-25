App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sameer Aggarwal new CEO of Walmart India

Aggarwal appointment comes into effect from April 1. He succeeds Krish Iyer, who is set to retire and assume the role of advisor to Best Price, Walmart India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sameer Aggarwal has been appointed as CEO of Walmart India. He will report to Dirk Van Den Berghe, Executive Vice-President and Regional CEO of Asia and Global Sourcing, Walmart.

Aggarwal appointment comes into effect from April 1. He succeeds Krish Iyer, who is set to retire and assume the role of advisor to Best Price, Walmart India.

Aggarwal has more than two decades of experience across industries in general management, strategy, finance and mergers and acquisitions in various countries, the company said on its website.

“In his most recent assignment, he was working as the Chief Finance, Development and Supply Chain Officer for KFC Thailand. Prior to KFC, Sam (Sameer Aggarwal) worked with Sainsbury’s in its UK and China operations as Head of Strategy and then Executive Assistant to the CEO to assist with the CEO transition. Sam has also worked with McKinsey & Company UK and Australia as Associate Partner leading projects globally across various sectors and functions for over seven years,” it said.

Aggarwal holds a MBA degree from the London Business School and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 10:37 am

tags #Business #Walmart India

