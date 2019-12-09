App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Samajwadi Party voices concern over shut down of Meja thermal plant

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Rewati Raman Singh (SP) said the Meja Thermal power plant is a joint venture between the Uttar Pradesh government and state-run NTPC.

The Samajwadi Party on Monday raised concern over the shut down of the Meja Thermal Power plant in Uttar Pradesh and urged the Centre to ensure it resumes operation soon.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Rewati Raman Singh (SP) said the Meja Thermal power plant is a joint venture between the Uttar Pradesh government and state-run NTPC.

"Unfortunately, the first unit with a capacity of 630 MW has been closed. The second unit can operate only when the first one functions. The first unit has been shut due to fault in turbine," he said. Singh further said that no deadline has been fixed to ensure the plant functions properly.

"When will the power production begin? I want the government to take action in this regard," he added.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #India #Meja thermal plant #Politics #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh

