you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salman Khan's Bharat to enter 200 crore club, but falls short of huge expectations

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Joginder Tuteja

10 days and a little over Rs 180 crore later, Salman Khan's Bharat has entered the safe territory for sure. However, that would be it for the mega flick which was expected to get into the records zone. After all, with Salman Khan as the protagonist, Ali Abbas Zafar as the director (after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai) and Katrina Kaif as the leading lady, the package was perfect. Moreover, Bharat's Eid release at over 4,000 screens meant the stage was set for the film to do wonders and grow from strength to strength.

However, none of that is happening now as after Rs 150 crore been collected in just five days, only Rs 30 odd crore more have come in the next five days, which pretty much tells the tale. From the extended weekend average of Rs 30 crore per day, the film has fallen drastically to Rs 6 crore per day, which is a clear reflection of how the overall appreciation has come into play for it.

The film had benefitted immensely from zero competition in the past, present or future. There was no other film in the running at its arrival, no clash with another film on release and no competition on the Friday to follow. Still, audiences pretty much made up their mind after the first five days itself. As a result, the film couldn't even get into a double digit zone after that, and collections have only slipped further with every passing day.

As a matter of fact there is some sort of sustenance in the second weekend so far made possible as there is no other Hindi film option for the audience. That would ensure a 200 crore club entry for the mega budgeted film which would still ultimately emerge as a hit. However, when it comes to a film like Bharat, earnings in the vicinity of Rs 200 crore is not enough. A film needs to go much beyond that.

Of course, one can't expect a 300 crore club film each time around. Still, one would have expected at least Rs 250 crore to come in after Rs 150 crore been collected in such quick time. In case of Bharat though, the numbers would now just about manage to stretch past the 200 crores mark.

It has to be seen if Salman Khan's Rs 210 crore total of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo would be beaten by Bharat in the final run. As for the superstar's next big film, Kick, which collected Rs 232 crore in its lifetime run, way back in 2014, will be totally out of reach for Bharat.

Now all eyes are on Dabangg 3 to bring back the kind of magic that is associated with Salman Khan's films. Given the Christmas release of the film, one hopes to see the superstar back in the 300 crore club fold.

First Published on Jun 15, 2019 02:55 pm

