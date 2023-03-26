 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salman Khan threat email: Mumbai cops apprehend man from Rajasthan

Mar 26, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

The Mumbai police have apprehended a man from Rajasthan in connection with an email threatening actor Salman Khan that was received at the latter's office here recently, an official said on Sunday.

The accused was nabbed by a team of Bandra police station and is being brought to Mumbai, an official said.

The accused Dhakad Ram Bishnoi (21) is a resident of Siyagon ki Dhani in Rohicha Kalan village under the Luni police station in Jodhpur. He was on bail in a case of Arms Act, police said.

Jodhpur's DCP (West) Gaurav Yadav said a team from Mumbai's Bandra police station arrived here to arrest Bishnoi on Sunday.