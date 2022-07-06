Salesforce lines up USD 2 million grant for education, workforce development initiatives in India

Rank 7 | Company: Salesforce | Industry: Information Technology | City: Bengaluru (Image: Salesforce)

Salesforce on July 6 announced USD 2 million (about Rs 15.85 crore) in grant to over 22 non-profits across India, as the software company underlined its commitment to education and workforce development in the country.

With a strategic focus on education and workforce development, these grants are expected to impact over 40,000 individuals across India, said the company known for customer relationship management (CRM) offerings.

Announcing the grant at a virtual event, Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson of Salesforce India, said. "We continue to work with employees, schools, non-profits and community leaders in providing equal access to quality education for all. These grants are a testament to the power of collaboration to drive true change and impact."

Globally, Salesforce has crossed over half a billion dollars in all-time philanthropic giving, a total of USD 532 million in grants since its founding. Salesforce also surpassed USD 100 million in annual giving in the 2022 fiscal year, a first for the company.

Elaborating on new grants of USD 2 million for India, the company said the direct company donations provided to select NGOs across India will be geared towards making systemic changes focused primarily on aspects such as education, workforce development and equality.

With a view to give children access to quality education, Salesforce will partner with institutions such as Meghshala Trust, Inquilab Foundation, Learning Curve Foundation and others. "Together, students will have access to Hybrid learning spaces, Social Emotional Learning, STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and early education," the company said.

The focus on workforce development is aimed at enabling individuals to build meaningful careers. "Salesforce in partnership with organisations such as Katalyst, Navgurukul, Feminist Approach and more, is equipping individuals with skills to help improve their employment opportunities, ensuring untapped talent can build social capital, excel their careers, and the tools to potentially improve economic prosperity," the company added.