App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sales to grow 60% in India this year: Isuzu

At present, the company has 35 outlets in different cities across India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese automobile maker Isuzu expects its sales in India to grow around 60 per cent this year riding on strong demand for pick-up trucks in smaller cities and towns, according to a senior company official. The company, which sells pick-up trucks and an SUV here in India, is also planning to scale up exports from its plant in Andhra Pradesh.

"In the short time that we have been present in India, we have been able to make gradual progress. Last year we doubled our sales to around 5,000 units. This year we are expecting a 60 per cent growth over it," Isuzu Motors India Deputy Managing Director and Executive Vice-President Ken Takashima told PTI.

Isuzu manufactures and sales pick-ups (passenger and commercial variants) and SUV here in the country. Its plant in Andhra Pradesh, which has an initial capacity of 50,000 units, became operational in April 2016.

When asked about the growth drivers, he said, "We are seeing an equal demand for both commercial and passenger variants."

related news

In the last five years since its entry in India, Isuzu has sold a total of 10,000 vehicles in the country.

What is encouraging in India, Takashima said, is the fact that there is good traction for the pick-ups in smaller cities and towns, where the company intends to enhance its footprint.

At present, the company has 35 outlets in different cities across India.

"Our intention is to strengthen service network as well so that we develop a long-standing relationship with our customers," Takashima said.

Commenting on the company's plans for exports from India, he said, "Right now, Isuzu's main plant in Thailand takes care of exports to most of the markets globally. What we are looking at is neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan, which we have started in a small way."

Moreover, he said, the company would consider countries like South Africa or markets in the Middle East, mostly the regions which are not served by the Thailand plant.

"Our plan is to scale up exports from India as well, although our primary focus will remain the market here," Takashima said.

On component sourcing in India for global operations, he said this has been an ongoing process and Isuzu would scale it up gradually to supply to global plants, specially to the Thailand units.

"We have around 100 vendors in India now and we have reached up to 70 per cent localisation in our single-cab pick-up. We intend to increase it further," he said.

The company has already started manufacturing engines from the plant in Andhra Pradesh, Takashima added.
First Published on Aug 5, 2018 10:03 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Isuzu #Isuzu India #Isuzu Motors

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.