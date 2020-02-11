App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sales of electric two and three wheelers to see huge improvement by 2024: Crisil

In the four wheeler segment, however, the traction is expected to remain low with EV sales accounting for just 5 percent of the new sales, it noted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Around 43-48 percent of new three wheelers and up to 17 percent of the new two wheelers sold in the country by 2024 could be electric vehicles (EVs), a report by Crisil Research said.

In the four wheeler segment, however, the traction is expected to remain low with EV sales accounting for just 5 percent of the new sales, it noted.

The study looked at demand, supply and policy growth drivers for EVs such as battery costs, government subsidy and charging infrastructure, besides conducting a segment-wise analysis of the cost of acquisition and operation of EVs compared with existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, Crisil Research said.

Close

Faster adoption of two- and three-wheelers is a function of cost. Typically, electric scooters are cheaper to run compared with ICE scooters. And, e-autos are cheaper to both own and run compared with their ICE counterparts, it said.

related news

"In the context, supply will also be a critical factor for adoption. The top five electric two-wheeler manufacturers are expected to increase their capacity for electric variants from 0.4 million units in fiscal 2020 to over 3 million units by fiscal 2024," Crisil Research Director Hetal Gandhi said.

In three-wheelers, even incumbent original equipment manufacturers are launching e-autos at a rapid pace, she added.

At the other end, sales of personal electric cars will remain in the slow lane due to high acquisition and ownership costs in the absence of demand incentives, Crisil said.

The number of cab aggregators though will increase as there will be a better operational economies and subsidies, it added. "

"In the commercial vehicles space, subsidies to state transport undertakings will drive sales of electric buses for intra-city operations. That said, poor public charging infrastructure will impact adoption," Crisil Research added.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Crisil #electric

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.