Sales domain can create 2.5 mn jobs over next 3 years: Report

Employment transition from farm to non-farm sectors in India will be spearheaded by sales domain which has the potential to create 2.5 million jobs in the next three years, says staffing firm TeamLease.

According to a TeamLease analysis, job-creation in the sales domain will be largely driven by organised retail sector, accounting for 50 per cent of jobs.

"Sales domain has the potential to create 2.5 million jobs in the next 3 years," TeamLease said, adding that with structural reforms, the profile has the ability to create more than 10 million jobs in a span of three years.

According to the analysis, a combination of macro-economic, strategic and technological factors like GST, FDI, digitisation and artificial intelligence (AI) will help in realising the exponential opportunities the domain presents.

Successful implementation of GST alone can add up to 12 per cent additional sales jobs in certain sectors while FDI can create up to 50 per cent more sales jobs.

Apart from traditional sectors, new-age business driven by the governmental thrust on digital India is also going to add a hundred thousand jobs. The adoption of mobile banking and e-payments will add new profiles as well.

"Increased adoption of digital technologies, as well as government initiatives around GST, regulatory simplification, increasing FDI inflows will further boost the economy. The ability of companies to take advantage of this opportunity will depend on their capability to sell more, sell better and sell faster which in turn will stimulate the demand and make sales the inevitable and most potent profile," said Rituparna Chakraborty, EVP and Co-Founder, TeamLease Services.

As per the analysis, apart from sales, the other domains that will see a boom in job-creation are engineering & design, information technology, marketing, accounts & accounting and human resources.