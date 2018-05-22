App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

SaleBhai files draft prospectus with BSE for IPO

E-commerce firm SaleBhai Internet has filed a draft prospectus (DP) with the BSE's SME platform to launch initial public offer for raising around Rs 24 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

E-commerce firm SaleBhai Internet has filed a draft prospectus (DP) with the BSE's SME platform to launch initial public offer for raising around Rs 24 crore. "For its IPO, SaleBhai is issuing 22,59,600 equity shares, offering 26.58 per cent of the company's equity in the market, and will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange's (BSE) SME Platform. It is looking to raise Rs 23.73 crores," SaleBhai said in a statement.

The Ahmedabad-based startup intends to use the funds raised through the IPO towards growing the company through increased customer acquisition, improved IT platform, addition of more authentic sellers as well as product categories, and improve customer experience, the statement said.

"SaleBhai had already garnered the interest of 71 high net worth individuals. Most of them were customers who became investors in the company. These existing customers-turned-investors come from various fields such as IT, finance, business etc," SaleBhai said.

tags #Companies #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.