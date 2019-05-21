App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sale of 10 IL&FS entities underway: Govt

The IL&FS board, which has to repay over Rs 90,000 crore to lenders, has decided to adopt an 'asset level resolution' with regard to various group companies and entities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The resolution process for 10 profitable IL&FS group companies, having total debt of Rs 11,564 crore, is underway, the government informed the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on May 21.

The IL&FS board, which has to repay over Rs 90,000 crore to lenders, has decided to adopt an 'asset level resolution' with regard to various group companies and entities.

The directors of IL&FS contemplated, "an asset level resolution and the sale of business verticals comprising of a basket of companies and other entities is the most feasible option for the resolution of the debt of the company."

State-run GAIL has emerged as the highest bidder with an offer of Rs 4,800 crore for IL&FS Wind Energy (IWEL), which has seven operating wind power plants.

related news

"Final bids received. GAIL India has emerged as the highest bidder," the affidavit said. The expected date of closure of the process for IWEL is June 30.

The ministry also said Japan-based Orix Corporation, which has a 49 percent stake in seven projects, has expressed its intention to acquire the remaining 51 percent stake in each of them.

Regarding ONGC Tripura Company, which has a total debt of Rs 3,337 crore, discussions are going on between ONGC and Tripura government.

For Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company — which has a total debt of Rs 1,233 crore — discussions are going on with the Gujarat government, which has a 50 percent stake in the entity.

According to the affidavit, discussions are progressing with IOCL regarding IL&FS Paradip Refinery Water's valuation of assets. The entity's debt is around Rs 747 crore.

However, no bids have been received for IL&FS Solar Power, which has a debt of Rs 632 crore.

For Mangalore SEZ, discussions are going on with ONGC on valuation while sale process is being looked at for Tamil Nadu Water Investment Co and its subsidiary New Tirupur Area Development Corporation.

The resolution process for IL&FS Securities Services and its subsidiary ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services, which owes Rs 223 crore, is facing challenges due to restrictions imposed under investigations being carried out by investigative and regulatory agencies against an intermediary broker-client of ISSL, the affidavit said.

In the case of IL&FS Technologies, the board has approved a process akin to a Swiss challenge process, it noted.

During proceedings at the NCLAT, senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan said classification of seven more entities has been completed — from which five have been put under the 'green' category and two under the 'red' category.

Classification of 11 other entities is under process, he added.

NCLAT has directed listing the matter for hearing on May 27.

Under its resolution plan, the government has categorised IL&FS group entities into green, amber and red categories based on their respective financial positions.

Entities classified as 'green' would continue to meet their payment obligations, while 'amber' category firms can meet only operational payment obligations to senior secured financial creditors.

Those falling in the 'red' category are entities which cannot meet their payment obligations towards even senior secured financial creditors.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 08:39 pm

tags #Companies #creditors #debt #ILFS #NCLAT

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

Robin van Persie Tells Manchester United to Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18.com | Your One Stop Election Destination​

Court to Decide on Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Derogatory Remarks Ag ...

In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.