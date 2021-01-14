MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sale, consumption of organic products rise in Rajasthan during pandemic: Survey

CUTS International, surveyed over 4,000 sellers as well as consumers of organic food products in ten districts of Rajasthan including Kota and Jhalawar to ascertain the factors that drove the consumers to buy organic food products.

PTI
January 14, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

(Image: Reuters)

There has been a substantial growth in both sale and consumption of organic products during the pandemic in Rajasthan, according to a survey.

CUTS International, surveyed over 4,000 sellers as well as consumers of organic food products in ten districts of Rajasthan including Kota and Jhalawar to ascertain the factors that drove the consumers to buy organic food products.

As per the survey, there has been a remarkable surge in the sales of organic products in the country over last ten months, which has encouraged several organic retailers to come up overnight.

"This change has occurred because of the changing eating habits of consumers, who are turning to organic foods in order to enhance immunity against COVID-19,” it said.

As many as 91 percent sellers said there was a growth in their sales during the last ten months of pandemic, out of which 69 percent confirmed a substantial growth in the overall income.

Close

Of the total surveyed consumers, 89 percent, have confirmed to switching over to organic consumption mode.

The survey further noted that the extraordinary growth in both sales and consumption was despite the fact that the cost of organic products is higher than the non-organic products.

Moreover, 86 percent of respondents said that the changing pattern of organic consumption must carry on in future as well, it noted.
PTI
TAGS: #CUTS International #India #Rajasthan
first published: Jan 14, 2021 03:28 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | How govt can help healthcare sector become self-reliant post-COVID

Budget 2021 | How govt can help healthcare sector become self-reliant post-COVID

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.