Sajjan Jindal says higher import duties on steel will not impact JSW Steel

Leading integrated steel manufacturer, JSW Steel, on Thursday said higher import duties will not matter much for the company as global steel prices are on a firm footing.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D'Souza, Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director, said JSW Steel is not looking to tap equity markets.Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 03:39 pm