Sajjan Jindal named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2022

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

DLF Group chairman emeritus KP Singh was felicitated with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for his pioneering work in architecting the real-estate landscape of the country.

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of the JSW Group (Reuters file image)

Sajjan Jindal, the chairman and managing director of JSW Group, was on February 23 awarded as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) 2022.

The seven-member jury led by former ICICI Bank chairman K V Kamath selected Jindal as the EOY 2022 winner for his "exceptional entrepreneurial journey in scaling the global conglomerate with presence in steel, cement, infrastructure, energy, and paints to revenues of US$22 billion, globally employing over 40,000 people", a release stated.

Jindal has created a track record of executing large capital-intensive, technically complex, and state-of-the-art steel manufacturing facilities on principles of cost efficiency and operational excellence, it added.

