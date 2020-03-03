App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL supplies special grade steel for Gaganyaan: Bhilai plant CEO

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has contributed to the Gaganyaan space mission and has successfully produced plates to be used in the satellite launch vehicle (SLV) that would launch the mission, SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant (SAIL-BSP) CEO Anirban Dasgupta told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned SAIL has supplied special grade steel plates produced at its Bhilai unit for the country's first human space mission programme -- Gaganyaan, a company official has said. In addition, SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant has also supplied MDN 250 (maraging steel) grade special steel for the ambitious project.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has contributed to the Gaganyaan space mission and has successfully produced plates to be used in the satellite launch vehicle (SLV) that would launch the mission, SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant (SAIL-BSP) CEO Anirban Dasgupta told PTI.

A consignment of 40 tonne of MDN 250 grade slabs rolled into plates at BSP's plate mill was flagged off by Dasgupta in first week of February.

Close

The ambitious Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018.

related news

"Stringent technological norms were formulated and followed by entire collective of plate mill and other concerned departments of SAIL along with several other associated departments. The slabs (were) supplied by Misra Dhatu Nigam Ltd (MIDHANI)," he said.

Dasgupta further said that "these forged slabs of special steel of very high strength and high temperature resistance consisting of high percentage of expensive alloying elements were rolled into thinner plates of 9.3 mm thickness."

Earlier, the company had supplied special steel from its Salem Steel Plant (SSP) for ISRO's Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2 and Mangalyaan mission.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Bhilai Steel Plant #Business #Chandrayaan-1 #Chandrayaan-2 #Companies #Gaganyaan #Mangalyaan mission #Narendra Modi #SAIL

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.