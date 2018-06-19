App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL supplies 60,000 tonnes steel for railway project in Manipur

The state run company said it has supplied 60,000 tonnes steel for 111 km long Jiribam-Imphal broad gauge railway project in the north-eastern state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Tuesday said it has supplied 60,000 tonnes steel for 111 km long Jiribam-Imphal broad gauge railway project in Manipur.

The project is being constructed by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and once completed, it will be the tallest girder rail bridge in the world, SAIL said in a statement.

NFR is one of the 17 railway zones of Indian Railways.

"SAIL has supplied around 60,000 tonnes of steel material for the 111-km-long Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal new broad gauge railway project," it said.

The PSU has supplied mainly TMT rebars and structurals, hot-rolled (HR) plates and sheets, plate mill plates etc for the project from Durgapur, IISCO, Rourkela and Bokaro plants, SAIL said.

"The first section involves the construction of 84 km railway line connecting Jiribam to Tupul which is on the verge of completion. The second section of 27 kms connecting Tupul to Imphal is expected to be completed by 2019," it added.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 08:02 pm

