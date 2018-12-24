App
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL supplies 35,400 tonnes steel for Bogibeel Bridge construction

The country's largest steel maker SAIL on Monday said it has supplied 35,400 tonne of steel for the construction of Bogibeel, Asia's second-longest rail-cum-road bridge that will be opened to traffic by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has supplied around 35,400 metric tonnes of steel for the construction of Bogibeel road-cum-rail bridge on the river Brahmaputra," the PSU said in a statement.

The quantity, it said, is little over 50 per cent of the total steel supplied for the bridge.

"SAIL has supplied TMT rebars, plates and structurals for this 4.94-km long bridge, which has composite welded steel truss girders in its structures," it said.

The 4.9 km-long Bogibeel Bridge on the Brahmaputra river has been constructed at Rs 5,900 crore.

The bridge reduces travel time from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh to four hours and will cut out the detour of over 170 km via Tinsukia.
First Published on Dec 24, 2018 04:26 pm

