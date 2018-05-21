App
May 21, 2018 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL supplies 10,500 tonne steel for Kishanganga Hydroelectric Power Project

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) had also supplied around 70 per cent of steel for Tuirial Hydroelectric Power Project in Mizoram, the company said in a statement.

State-run SAIL today said it has supplied 10,500 tonne steel for the 330 Megawatts (MW) Kishanganga Hydroelectric Power Project in Bandipora District of Jammu and Kashmir.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) had also supplied around 70 per cent of steel for Tuirial Hydroelectric Power Project in Mizoram, the company said in a statement.

"SAIL has supplied more than 50 per cent steel for the Kishanganga Hydroelectric power project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SAIL has supplied a total of 10,500 tonnes of steel for the 330 MW hydroelectric project which features three power generating units of 110 MW each," it said.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister inaugurated Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project and also laid down the foundation stone of the Pakal Dul Power Project in Jammu and Kashmir.

tags #Business #Companies #SAIL

