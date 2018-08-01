App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL spends Rs 18,832 cr on expansion, modernisation of Bhilai plant

SAIL has undertaken the modernisation and expansion of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) under which major facilities like coke oven battery, sinter machine, new blast furnace, steel melting shop etc have been installed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has spent Rs 18,832 crore on expansion and modernisation of its Bhilai plant in Chhattisgarh till June, 2018, Parliament was informed today.

At present, BSP, a unit of SAIL, is one of the operational integrated steel plants in Chhattisgarh, Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

SAIL has undertaken the modernisation and expansion of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) under which major facilities like coke oven battery, sinter machine, new blast furnace, steel melting shop etc have been installed, the minister said.

"An expenditure of Rs 18,832 crore (on gross basis) has been incurred till June, 2018," Sai added.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 05:55 pm

tags #Business #SAIL

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.