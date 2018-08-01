SAIL spends Rs 18,832 cr on expansion, modernisation of Bhilai plant

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has spent Rs 18,832 crore on expansion and modernisation of its Bhilai plant in Chhattisgarh till June, 2018, Parliament was informed today.

At present, BSP, a unit of SAIL, is one of the operational integrated steel plants in Chhattisgarh, Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

SAIL has undertaken the modernisation and expansion of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) under which major facilities like coke oven battery, sinter machine, new blast furnace, steel melting shop etc have been installed, the minister said.

"An expenditure of Rs 18,832 crore (on gross basis) has been incurred till June, 2018," Sai added.