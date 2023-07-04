SAIL selects mjPRO for project procurements: mjunction

SAIL

B2B e-commerce company mjunction on Tuesday said SAIL has selected mjPRO, its e-procurement platform, for all its project procurements.

mjPRO is a cloud-based platform that comes with wide configurability and addresses key concerns of organisations such as access to new and credible suppliers, analytics and insights for decision-making, convenience of usage and integration with ERP systems, the company said without divulging commercial details.

SAIL has selected mjPRO through an open tender for the implementation of an e-tendering solution for its project buys on a digital platform providing easy access to its global vendors to quote.

The project is expected to go live within three months across five integrated steel plants of SAIL with connectivity with the steel majors in-house consultant, the company said.

It can accommodate complex terms, multiple currencies and diverse evaluation criteria. It also provides access to registered vendors after due validation with procurement analytics and configurable dashboards that provide insights for timely decision-making.

"Through mjPRO, we expect to bring in speed to SAIL Project tenders, connect to vendors globally and efficiently address the challenging task of finalising the Project tenders in short cycle times." mjunction MD Vinaya Varma said.

He added that mjPRO will also help SAIL to make the necessary decisions leading to the finalisation of purchase orders for projects much easier."