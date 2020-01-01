App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL records 47% jump in December sales

With sales of 1.68 million tonnes in December 2019, the company clocked a growth of 47 per cent over corresponding period last year (CPLY)," SAIL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on January 1 said it has recorded a 47 per cent rise in sales during December. "The company has achieved the highest-ever sales in a month during December 2019.

With sales of 1.68 million tonnes in December 2019, the company clocked a growth of 47 per cent over corresponding period last year (CPLY)," SAIL said in a statement.

Incidentally, SAIL posted a jump of 36 per cent y-o-y in sales during November and the company is consistently maintaining the growth momentum in sales, it said.

Close
SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that despite the challenging steel market conditions, SAIL has exhibited resilient performance consistently and will continue to do so in future also.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 09:28 pm

tags #Business #SAIL

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.