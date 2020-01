SAIL records 47% jump in December sales

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on January 1 said it has recorded a 47 per cent rise in sales during December. "The company has achieved the highest-ever sales in a month during December 2019.

With sales of 1.68 million tonnes in December 2019, the company clocked a growth of 47 per cent over corresponding period last year (CPLY)," SAIL said in a statement.

Incidentally, SAIL posted a jump of 36 per cent y-o-y in sales during November and the company is consistently maintaining the growth momentum in sales, it said.

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said that despite the challenging steel market conditions, SAIL has exhibited resilient performance consistently and will continue to do so in future also.