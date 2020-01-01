SAIL records 47% jump in December sales

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on January 1 said it has recorded a 47 per cent rise in sales during December. "The company has achieved the highest-ever sales in a month during December 2019.

With sales of 1.68 million tonnes in December 2019, the company clocked a growth of 47 per cent over corresponding period last year (CPLY)," SAIL said in a statement.

Incidentally, SAIL posted a jump of 36 per cent y-o-y in sales during November and the company is consistently maintaining the growth momentum in sales, it said.