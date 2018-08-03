App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL Q1 net profit at Rs 540 cr

The company's expenses during the quarter under review were at Rs 14,899.74 crore as against Rs 14,349.89 crore.

The country's largest steel maker SAIL today reported Rs 540.43 crore standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a standalone net loss of Rs 801.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a regulatory filing.

In April-June 2018, its total income increased to Rs 16,004.95 crore from Rs 13,072.77 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses during the quarter under review were at Rs 14,899.74 crore as against Rs 14,349.89 crore.

Shares of the company ended 1.13 percent down at Rs 79.05 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 07:58 pm

tags #Business #Results #SAIL

