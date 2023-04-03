 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAIL produces record 18.28 MT crude steel; 19.40 MT hot metal in FY23

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

The production of hot metal also rose by 3.6 per cent to 19.40 MT during the financial year ended March 31.

State-owned SAIL has produced a record 18.28 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel during financial year 2022-23, registering a year-on-year rise of 5.3 per cent.

In a statement, the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) said it has achieved the best-ever annual production during FY23.

"The company recorded 19.409 MT hot metal and 18.289 MT crude steel production with a growth of 3.6 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively over the previous best in FY22," the statement added.