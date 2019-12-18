App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL inks pact with NHA to empanel hospitals for Ayushman Bharat

The MoU was signed on December 18 in the presence of senior officials of SAIL and the National Health Authority, the steel PSU said.

State-owned steel maker SAIL has signed a pact with the National Health Authority for empanelment of 14 of its hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY). PM-JAY is the government's flagship scheme which provides health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable individuals.

"SAIL has signed an MoU with NHA for empanelment of its hospitals under PM-JAY. At 14 SAIL hospitals/healthcare units at various locations like Bhilai, Bokaro, Rourkela, Durgapur, Burnpur etc it will extend the coverage to a larger section of the populace in those regions," it said.

With this MoU, the beneficiaries under PM-JAY will be able to take cashless treatment at SAIL hospitals as per the terms and conditions of the scheme.

The scheme is to ensure access to good quality healthcare services. This will enable SAIL to broaden its outreach of medical facilities to more people around its plants and units locations, SAIL said.

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Ayushman Bharat #Business #India #SAIL

