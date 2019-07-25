App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL gets nod to manufacture special shipbuilding grade plates

The plates will be used for making diving support vessels (DSV) used by the India Navy, the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
State-run steel maker SAIL July 25 said it has got approval from the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) to manufacture special shipbuilding grade plates.

"Company's Bhilai Steel Plant has got the necessary works approval certificate from the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) to manufacture special shipbuilding grade plates for making Diving Support Vessel (DSV) used by the India Navy.

Close

"The plates will be supplied to Hindustan Shipyard Limited for making the vessels. Such vessels are used by the Navy for search, rescue and repair of undersea submarines and other vessels/structures," SAIL said.

The certification requires stringent monitoring and review of the entire systems from steel-making to testing, it said.

"The works approval certificate granted to Bhilai Steel Plant is for manufacture and supply IRS grade plates of normal strength (A, B & D) with plate thickness ranging from 8 mm to 45 mm," SAIL said.

SAIL is country's largest steel producer with an annual capacity of over 21 million tonnes per annum.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 07:38 pm

#Business #India #Indian Register of Shipping #SAIL

