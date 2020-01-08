App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 11:58 AM IST

SAIL extracts 43.67mn tonne of iron-ore in 2019

The eight iron-ore mines of SAIL located in the eastern region produced 43.67 million tonne of the key raw material in 2019.

Representataive Image
 
 
Steel Authority of India Ltd on Tuesday said it achieved nearly 5 percent growth in iron-ore production in the 2019 calender year.

The eight iron-ore mines of SAIL located in the eastern region produced 43.67 million tonne of the key raw material in 2019.

"Surpassing all previous records, iron-ore production and despatch of SAIL mines in Jharkhand and Odisha jump to 21.99 million tonne and 21.68 million tonne, respectively, clocking a growth of 5.25 percent and 4.62 percent by the end of calendar year 2019," a SAIL statement said.

SAIL produced 16.3 million tonnes of crude steel in the current financial year.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Business #Companies #iron ore #SAIL #Steel Authority of India

