SAIL extracts 43.67mn tonne of iron-ore in 2019

Steel Authority of India Ltd on Tuesday said it achieved nearly 5 percent growth in iron-ore production in the 2019 calender year.

The eight iron-ore mines of SAIL located in the eastern region produced 43.67 million tonne of the key raw material in 2019.

"Surpassing all previous records, iron-ore production and despatch of SAIL mines in Jharkhand and Odisha jump to 21.99 million tonne and 21.68 million tonne, respectively, clocking a growth of 5.25 percent and 4.62 percent by the end of calendar year 2019," a SAIL statement said.

SAIL produced 16.3 million tonnes of crude steel in the current financial year.