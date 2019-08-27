App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL extends deadline again to submit bid for 3 assets

The date for submission of expression of interests (EoIs) physically for the three SAIL assets has been extended to September 10, 2019, the company said on its website.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has extended the deadline to submit bids for stake sale in its three assets to September 10, 2019. The last date for submission of EoIs for its three plants was August 1, which was later extended to August 20, 2019.

No reasons were given for the extension of the deadline.

In July, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had invited bids for 100 per cent stake sale in Alloys Steels Plant (ASP), Salem Steel Plant (SSP) and Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) - units of Steel Authority of India Ltd's (SAIL).

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 07:35 pm

