Mar 03, 2018 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL: Crude steel output rises 9% to 1.27 MT in February

SAIL Chairman P K Singh has emphasised on winding up the few remaining projects under modernisation and ramping up production from the new units.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned SAIL's crude steel production grew 9 per cent to 1.272 million tonnes in February 2018.

"The new mills at company's...plant locations are being rapidly ramped up and stabilised for harnessing the entire potential of these facilities. SAIL produced 1.272 MT of crude steel in the month of February 2018 which is 9 per cent higher than CPLY," Steel Authority of India Ltd said in a statement today.

SAIL Chairman P K Singh has emphasised on winding up the few remaining projects under modernisation and ramping up production from the new units. The company is in the final leg of completing the modernisation and expansion, where only few downstream facilities at SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant are under completion, the company said.

The chairman recently visited Bhilai Steel Plant and exhorted the employees to perform to their utmost potential. During this, he also visited the recently commissioned blast furnace no 8 – Mahamaya, Universal Rail Mill and the Steel Melting Shop III.

The new BF (blast furnace) is under stabilisation and production from it is steadily being ramped up. BF No 8, Mahamaya, has produced more than 60,000 tonnes of hot metal since it was blown on February 2.

