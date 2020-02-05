App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAIL commissions hot strip mill at Rourkela steel plant

In a regulatory filing, Larsen & Toubro said that its Metallurgical & Material Handling (MMH) business and Mitsubishi Corporation has commissioned the hot strip mill at SAIL Rourkela on January 31, built with the technology from Primetals Technologies and Hitachi Japan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced the commissioning of a hot strip mill having capacity of three million tonnes per annum at SAIL's Rourkela steel plant in Odisha.

In a regulatory filing, Larsen & Toubro said that its Metallurgical & Material Handling (MMH) business and Mitsubishi Corporation has commissioned the hot strip mill at SAIL Rourkela on January 31, built with the technology from Primetals Technologies and Hitachi Japan.

The new hot strip mill-2 at SAIL's Rourkela steel plant rolled out its first HR coil, within two days of commencement of hot trials, the filing said.

Close

The mill will roll out carbon structural steel, high carbon steel, LPG cylinder steel, low alloy steel, auto-grade steel among others to cater to high-end market segments.

related news

"With this remarkable achievement, we have once again proved our mettle to execute large scale EPC projects across metallurgical units," L&T CEO and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

The HR coils produced from this mill will give a huge boost to the market share of the steel PSU, the filing said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 12:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Rourkela Steel Plant #SAIL

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.