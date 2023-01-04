Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 17.46 times on last day

The initial public offer of Sah Polymers was subscribed 17.46 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.

The initial share-sale received bids for 9,79,44,810 shares against 56,10,000 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part was subscribed 39.78 times, the category for non-institutional investors received 32.69 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.40 times.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) had a fresh issue of 1.02 crore equity shares.

Price range for the offer was at Rs 61-65 a share.

Pantomath Capital Advisors was the manager to the offer.

The Udaipur-based company provides tailored bulk packaging solutions to business-to-business producers in a variety of industries, including agro pesticides, basic drugs, cement, chemicals, fertilisers, food products, textiles, ceramics, and steel. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

