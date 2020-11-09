Safexpress opens 56th logistics park in Kolkata

Supply chain and logistics company, Safexpress launched its 56th ultra-modern logistics park near the city on November 9. The state-of-the-art facility is located on Durgapur Expressway and spread over 2.75 lakh square feet, a company official said.

Being one of the largest industrial hubs of WestBengal, Kolkata is a crucial location from the point of view of supply chain and logistics, he said.

The logistics park will enable loading and unloading of over 100 vehicles simultaneously to ensure smooth and uninterrupted movement of goods, he said.

The logistics park will fulfil the warehousing needs of companies located in and around West Bengal, he added.