Safety features of data monetisation tender to be key to IRCTC-CRIS merger discussion: Sources

The Indian government's plans to merge Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) may take a back seat if IRCTC's tender to monetise passenger data faces any more scrutiny from the government, industry stakeholders or customers, government sources told Moneycontrol.

"If IRCTC is not able to prove that it can keep passenger data safe, then the merger of IRCTC and CRIS will take a hit," a senior government official said.

Senior government officials have questioned the IRCTC's ability to manage all the information of the Indian Railways, if it fails to convince stakeholders, including customers over the safety of their data.

"Data stored with CRIS is used by the Indian Railways for business decisions such as starting new trains, winding up trains with low traffic, and setting ticket prices. This information is very sensitive and cannot be stored with the IRCTC if it plans to monetise data with protection," another government official said.

The Railway Board in the past had asked the finance minister to reconsider the merger of IRCTC and CRIS.

The officials, requesting anonymity, said that if CRIS was not independently controlled by the Railway Board, it would be difficult to make quick decisions.

Furthermore, the personal information of passengers, such as registered phone numbers, is also stored with CRIS, and could present a security concern for Indian Railways if it is not secure, they said.

While the government still owns a majority stake in IRCTC, the Railway Board is of the view that merging CRIS with IRCTC will create roadblocks in accessing data in times of need.

CRIS was set up as an autonomous society to develop railways software capacity –an IT system for passenger ticketing, freight invoicing, freight and passenger train operations, management of train crews and fixed and rolling assets (engines, wagons, coaches) in the railways.

The Ministry of Finance had in September last year asked Indian Railways to come up with a plan to merge seven public sector companies under Indian Railways into three entities to rationalise its size.

The Finance Ministry, based on the recommendations of former Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal, had asked the Railway Board to come up with a plan to downsize operations within Indian Railways to help organisations focus on their core competencies of running and maintaining railway services.

Sanyal, in a report titled ‘Rationalisation of Government Bodies, Proposal for Ministry of Railways’, highlighted the overlaps of operations between Rail Tel, which provides telecom infrastructure through optic fibre networks along railway tracks; IRCTC, the main internet ticketing arm of Indian Railways; and CRIS, an autonomous society to develop software for passenger ticketing, freight invoicing and passenger train operations.

The report noted that IRCTC’s passenger reservation system is currently operated by CRIS, for which the company and Indian Railways pay CRIS.