SAEL raises Rs 1,325 crore via bonds

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

Renewable energy firm SAEL has raised Rs 1,325 crore through issuance of bonds.

"SAEL, India's largest waste-to-energy producer, has successfully culminated issuance of AA-rated bonds to the tune of Rs 1,325 crore. (approx USD 161 million)," a company statement said.

The bonds were subscribed by a consortium of four leading institutions, namely, India Infradebt Ltd, Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd, TATA Cleantech Capital Ltd, and Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund Ltd, it stated.

This long-term financing is denominated in rupees and is slated to mature in 2033. Barclays acted as sole arranger and structuring agent for the issuance, it added.