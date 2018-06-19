Sadbhav Infrastructure Project signs maintenance contract with arm for Rs 55 cr in Rajasthan

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project today entered into a contract worth Rs 55 crore with its wholly-owned arm for maintenance and repair of a road in Rajasthan.

"The company has signed maintenance contract with Sadbhav Jodhpur Ring Road Pvt Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary) worth Rs 55 crore for maintenance and repair works during the development period and construction period," Sadbhav Infrastructure Project said in a BSE filing.

The maintenance and repair is for a 74.6-km road section in Rajasthan, the statement said.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project already has ten build–operate–transfer (BOT) projects with total lane kms of 2595.92. According to the company's website, six are operational, one is partially operational and three are under development.