Sadbhav Infrastructure Project signs maintenance contract with arm for Rs 55 cr in Rajasthan

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project today entered into a contract worth Rs 55 crore with its wholly-owned arm for maintenance and repair of a road in Rajasthan.
"The company has signed maintenance contract with Sadbhav Jodhpur Ring Road Pvt Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary) worth Rs 55 crore for maintenance and repair works during the development period and construction period," Sadbhav Infrastructure Project said in a BSE filing.
The maintenance and repair is for a 74.6-km road section in Rajasthan, the statement said.