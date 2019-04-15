App
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 09:05 PM IST

Sadbhav Infra SPVs Q4 toll revenue up 7.3% to Rs 281 cr

Toll revenue of HYTPL increased by about 13.1 per cent to Rs 20.29 crore during the quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sadbhav Infrastructure said Monday toll collection by its special purpose vehicles (SPVs) has increased by 7.3 per cent to Rs 281.09 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The SPVs had recorded a toll collection of Rs 262 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"Toll revenue received from ... 10 operational SPVs (apart from NSEL which is an annuity project) have increased by approx 7.3 per cent to Rs 2,810.9 million in Q4 FY19 from Rs 2,620.0 mn in Q4 FY18," Sadbhav Infrastrcuture said in a filing to the BSE.

The SPVs include ARRIL, AJTL, BHPTL, HYTPL, MBCPNL, DPTL, RPTPL, SUTPL, BRTPL and RHTPL.

For ARRIL the toll revenue received (excluding car) in the January-March quarter of FY2018-19 has increased by about 3.3 per cent to Rs 25.34 crore from Rs 24.53 crore in the same quarter of FY2017-18, it said.

Toll revenue of HYTPL increased by about 13.1 per cent to Rs 20.29 crore during the quarter.

Shares of the company closed up by 1.2 per cent at Rs 86.10 on BSE.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Results #Sadbhav infrastructure

