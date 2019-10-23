App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sadbhav Infra gets NHAI, Maharashtra govt nod for sale of 7 SPVs to lndinfravit

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (SIPL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Engineering, in July 2019 had inked a definitive pact with lndinfravit to sell 100 per cent stake in nine operational projects for an enterprise value of Rs 660 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sadbhav Engineering on October 23 said its subsidiary has received approvals for transfer of stake in seven road projects to lndinfravit. Approvals have given by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for six projects, while the Maharashtra government has given its nod for transfer of another project.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Limited (SIPL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Engineering, in July 2019 had inked a definitive pact with lndinfravit to sell 100 per cent stake in nine operational projects for an enterprise value of Rs 660 crore.

"Our Subsidiary Company i.e. Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd. have received approval from various Authorities for transfer of 100 per cent stake from SIPL to lndinfravit Trust (Indinfravit)," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Close

It said NHAI has given approval for stake sale in six special purpose vehicles (SPVs) -- Nagpur Seoni Expressway Limited, Hyderabad Yadgiri Tollway Pvt Ltd, Dhule Palesner Tollway Limited, Shreenathji-Udaipur Tollway, Bhilwara Rajsamanad Tollway and Bijapur-Hungund Tollway.

related news

It added that the Government of Maharashtra's approval has been received for stake sale in Aurangabad Jalna Tollway.

"Authority approval for balance 2 projects is under process and at an advanced stage," the filing added.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Business #NHAI #Sadbhav Engineering

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.