Sadbhav Engg wins Rs 981 cr highway project in UP

"The company has been declared the successful bidder by NHAI" for a project for NH 24 extension in Uttar Pradesh under National Highways Development Project (NHDP), Sadbhav Engineering said in a filing to the BSE.
Sadbhav Engineering today said it has been selected as the lowest bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a highway project in Uttar Pradesh for which it has quoted a price of Rs 981 crore.
The project for construction of NH 24 extension 4-lane bypass starting from Behta Road and terminating at Sitapur Road in Uttar Pradesh under NHDP phase VII - package 2 will be undertaken on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, it said.