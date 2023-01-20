Sacked GM India workers to sue global CEO over unpaid compensation

While the automaker stopped selling cars in India in 2017 after years of low sales, its struggle to sell the factory continues.

The employee union of the General Motors plant in Maharashtra’s Talegaon has sued the carmakers’ global CEO Mary Barra after the company failed to pay court-ordered compensation to sacked factory workers, media reports have said.

The Pune Industrial Court ordered payment of 50 percent of the salary to 1,086 retrenched workers from April 7, 2022 until the case was decided.

The company challenged the order in the Bombay High Court, which ruled in favour of the workers in September. General Motors India moved the Supreme Court against the order.

The workers claim that not a single rupee has been paid to them, news agency Reuters reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In addition to Barra, the employees' union has also named Shilpan Amin, senior vice president and president of General Motors International, along with Asif Khatri, VP and whole-time director, Ritu Pandey Chatterjee, HR Director, Prajot Gaonkar, HR head/plant director, General Motors India, for contempt of court.

A union leader told Reuters that the carmaker, so far, owes the workers around Rs 25 crore ($3 million) in wages based on the industrial court's order.

The company said the industrial court acted beyond its power in ordering the compensation. It tried to settle the issue amicably and offered workers a generous severance package, GM said.

While the automaker stopped selling cars in India in 2017 after years of low sales, its struggle to sell the factory continues. The lawsuit is likely to be heard in the coming days.