Sachin Tendulkar invests in Unacademy, becomes brand ambassador

As part of the deal, Unacademy users will be coached and mentored by the legend through a series of live interactive classes.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
(L-R) Unacademy Co-Founder & CEO Gaurav Munjal, Sachin Tendulkar, Unacademy Co-Founder Roman Saini

Former Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar has inked a strategic partnership with the Bengaluru-based education tech startup, Unacademy, and has also been roped in as its brand ambassador.

As a part of the deal, Unacademy users will be coached and mentored by the legend through a series of live interactive classes, which everyone can access free of cost on the Unacademy platform.

"With this partnership, we are creating an unmatched learning experience by having Sachin share his life lessons with our learners and coach them. We are working on developing a deeper content-led partnership, the contours of which will be revealed in the coming months,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO of Unacademy Group, in a press release.

As a part of the partnership, Unacademy is also developing a deeper content-led integration with Tendulkar in the sports learning category, which will be unveiled in the next few months.

“It has always been my endeavor to share my learnings of the game with young girls and boys and inspire them to be the best version of themselves," said Tendulkar.

"As a learning platform, Unacademy has always bridged geographical boundaries by making learning accessible from any part of India. When my vision matched with Unacademy’s mission to democratise education, we decided to come together to create a unique learning experience,” he added.

With over 49, 000 teachers, the Facebook-backed platform has a watch-time of one billion minutes a month, according to the company website. The company acquired Kreatryx, PrepLadder and Codechef in 2020 to encompass more avenues of learning and also launched its Graphy app for interactive stories & books.
TAGS: #Business #Sachin Tendulkar #Startup
first published: Feb 23, 2021 10:11 am

