you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sachin Bansal's banking prospects hit hurdle after ED notice: Report

Chaitanya India Fin Credit, acquired by Sachin Bansal in 2020, has applied to the Reserve bank of India (RBI) for a universal banking licence.

August 17, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) notice might dampen Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal's prospects of getting a banking licence for his company Chaitanya India Fin Credit, Mint has reported.

Chaitanya India Fin Credit, acquired by Bansal in 2020, has applied to the Reserve bank of India (RBI) for a universal banking licence.

However, the licence holder needs to meet the regulator's "fit and proper" criteria, dampening the chances of securing the licence, Mint reported.

"Under the fit and proper criteria, RBI seeks clearance from all government agencies before issuing a banking licence," a source told the publication.

"The show-cause notice is an important development, which cannot be ignored. The regulator will have to take it into account before taking a final call."

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The ED and the RBI had not yet responded when contacted by Mint. A spokesperson for Chaitanya India Fin Credit told the publication that "as a policy, we do not comment on any speculations with respect to the regulatory process."

The ED had asked Flipkart and its founders to explain why they shouldn't face a penalty of $1.35 billion for alleged violation of foreign investment laws, Reuters had reported earlier in August.

The "show cause notice" was issued in July by the agency's office in Chennai to Flipkart, its founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal as well as current investor Tiger Global.ca
Tags: #Flipkart #Sachin Bansal
first published: Aug 17, 2021 12:07 pm

